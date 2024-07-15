Giants select MSU’s Dakota Jordan in 4th round of 2024 MLB Draft

Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan was taken 116th overall by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Jackson Academy product spent two seasons with the Bulldogs — and tallied a number of accolades during that time.

Jordan won the Ferris Trophy, an award given to the best collegiate baseball player in the state, his sophomore season. He also received numerous All-American honors during his two years in Starkville.

In his sophomore season, Jordan hit .354 with 85 hits, 72 RBI and 20 home runs.

His slot value at pick No. 116 is estimated around $625,000.