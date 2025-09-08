Ginny Walker Shurlds held a book signing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Mississippi State University graduate is trying to inspire more children to want to read books, while also make a name for herself.

Ginny Walker Shurlds held a book signing in Starkville this weekend.

Shurlds wrote the “Mississippi State A to Z” book.

The book introduces the alphabet through the traditions and icons of MSU.

The book also features pen and watercolor illustrations and a rhyme scheme, which offers a playful way for families to learn about the “Bulldog state of mind”.

“It is a great way to get your name out that you have written a book.” said Ginny Walker Shurlds “Right here in Starkville is the prime area for this book since it is about Mississippi State. So, Starkville is kind of my area of concentration. I love Mississippi State, and it is a part of my family. All my life, I have wanted to write a children’s book and illustrate it, and my parents wanted me to do that to. I ended up going through school, and going through life, and finally in retirement, I had the adequate amount of time to put into the book. ”

The book signing was held at the book mart cafe, and Shurlds told WCBI news, she signed over 100 books this weekend.

