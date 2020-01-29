GirlDad: MSU coach and daughter reflect on times on the basketball court

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In the days following basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, social media has found a way to remember the father and daughter.

You may have seen the hashtag #GirlDad.

It’s a way for others on social media to share their relationship with their father or daughter.

Just like Kobe Bryant, you can find Vic and Blair Schaefer on the basketball court almost any day.

It’s where they have shared their memories, achievements and even a few disappointments.

Their bond was molded by a game, but the real victory is their love for each other.

The hashtag Girl Dad is trending right now, but the love from the tributes and pictures started years ago for most fathers and daughters.

Mississippi State basketball coach Vic Schaefer knows that feeling well.

He’s coached his daughter Blair all of her life. Basketball for the Schaefer’s is life.

It’s where they spend the most time together and where special memories have been made.

“You spend that father-daughter time is really unique and really special in a parent’s life,” said Coach Shaefer’s. “Our time here together at Mississippi State was four unbelievable years. And you know it’s really fairy tale for us I think for me it’s just a dream come true.”

Of the many moments the two share, Vic said Blair coming through in the clutch are some of his favorite moments.

“I’ve got a lot of memories of her in that left corner making some big shots,” said Shaefer. “Winning an SEC championship here at home against Texas A&M. Defeating Carolina.”

Blair, who played four seasons under her dad, said there is one particular moment she will cherish the rest of her life.

“The most special moment to me was the Final Four,” said Blair. “We were so close-knit. Like always. And we still are close-knit. In every arena, we walked in we were. It was me and each other. The media will pick up on that be like are ya just like that right for the cameras? And that’s us like anywhere. That’s just our relationship.”

Of the many things Blair has learned in her life from her father, she said respect towards others is something he instilled in her.

“The value of being on time, being respectful to anyone that you encounter. Because you never know down the line how that person could help you. Help you get a job. Could be affected by you. The respect value that we always need to give everyone we meet no matter if we know them or not.”

Coach Schaefer said he loves being a father to Blair and to every player he has coached.