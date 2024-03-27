Giving Day: Jersey Mike’s donates day’s sales to TK Martin Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The “sub-above” shop went above and beyond for the Starkville community.

Jersey Mike’s celebrated its annual “Giving Day” and they chose the TK Martin Center at Mississippi State as their charity of choice.

For every sale, it will go towards the center.

At TK Martin Center, they ensure research and service for youth with any disability across the state of Mississippi.

They host certain activities such as assistive technology, learning programs, and educational support.

The Executive Director for TK Martin, Dr. Kasee Stratton-Gadke, said fundraisers like this are very important since it is a grant and donation-based center.

Jersey Mike’s has chosen the TK Martin Center for their charity of choice on Giving Day for several years.

“Fundraisers are really important. A lot of the funds from today will come back into directly support our project to the IMPACT school. Which is a special needs school where we serve children with severe medical disabilities,” said Stratton-Gadke. “Behind the scenes, we are constantly grant-writing and raising funds to support and have really generous donors who supported us. But, a day like today is a really fun day. We get to interact with the community, we get to be involved, we get to support Jersey Mike’s and their mission and supporting the community so this is a fun day for us to get involved.”

The TK Martin Center has a host of programs set out for students with disability. If you need to reach out to the center, you can find them on their website or give them a call on their mainline.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X