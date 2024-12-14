Giving pets as gifts may not be the best option this holiday season

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – We are getting closer to Christmas. Have you gotten gifts for everyone on your list? If you’re considering getting someone on that list a pet for Christmas, you may want to re-think that choice.

“It’s not like a bicycle or a toy,” Director of the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter Neely Bryan said. “This is a living being, a living soul, it’s 15 years at least, hopefully. It’s a ton of work, a ton of fun, and super worth it, but rather than getting a gift, I think people really need to think about their decision before they adopt a pet.”

Director of the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter Neely Bryan said as much as they want their animals to end up in homes, it also needs to be the right fit for the owner’s lifestyle.

“There’s so much that goes into having a pet like it’s a huge financial responsibility,” Bryan said. “It’s a huge time commitment, too. I mean, especially puppies. It’s just a lot of commitment. It’s not something for a season or this might be fun for the moment. This is like you’re looking at a 15-year commitment and, you know, a lot of times people get a puppy and think, ‘oh, it’s cute.’ And then these puppies end up on chains because the person doesn’t want to deal with how much work it takes. And so if you’re ever going to do it, you need to do it right and be able to do all the things the heartworm treatment, the good food, and tons of exercise is tons of socialization. It’s like having a child.”

Bryan said there is a better way to go when adopting a pet, rather than surprising someone.

“If you’re considering getting someone a pet, you need to make this decision with that person and go and get the animal together,” Bryan said. “Don’t just surprise somebody with one. Make it like a joint decision. Everybody needs to be on board. Everybody needs to be willing to do the work that is required to own a puppy or a kitten. It’s best to meet them yourself because then you feel the one that’s right for you. A lot of times people come, they see the pictures online, and when they get here, they go in a completely different direction because they can feel the energy of the puppy that they’re supposed to have versus just a picture. So everybody, it’s more of a when you’re adopting, it needs to be a very conscious decision and well thought out and come in here and spend time with the puppies.”

Bryan said if you are ready to make that commitment, go by the shelter and they can walk you through the process.

They can also talk with you about fostering if you’re not ready to adopt.

She’d also like to remind everyone to spay and neuter.

