A glance at Mississippi universities’ total fees and tuition

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Tuition and fees would rise at Mississippi’s eight public universities in fall 2018 under changes approved Thursday by the College Board. Here’s a look at tuition and fees for two semesters (fall and spring), as well as the percentage change from the current academic year:

– Alcorn State University: $7,114, up 3 percent; includes $30-a-year activities fee.

– Delta State University: $7,246, up 5.6 percent; includes $120-a-year facilities fee and $50-a-year activities fee.

– Jackson State University: $8,026, up 5.3 percent; includes $105-a-year facilities fee and $70-a-year activities fee.

– Mississippi State University: $8,650, up 4 percent; includes $100-a-year facilities fee and $10-a-year activities fee.

– Mississippi University for Women: $6,940, up 4.9 percent; includes $100-a-year facilities fee.

– Mississippi Valley State University: $6,550, up 2 percent; includes $20-a-year activities fee.

– University of Mississippi: $8,660, up 4.3 percent; includes $100-a-year facilities fee and $10-a-year activities fee.

– University of Mississippi Medical Center: $8,433, up 2 percent.

– University of Southern Mississippi: $8,624, up 4 percent; includes $70-a-year facilities fee and $40-a-year activities fee.

Source: Mississippi College Board.

