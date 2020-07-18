Global Outdoors App Helps Users Find Outside Activities All Over The World

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — New apps are created and curated constantly to help users with everyday situations.

But now there is an app for people who are hunting and fishing connoisseurs and even those who aren’t, but want to go on an adventure outside.

No matter where you are in the country, or even the world, Global Outdoors is an app that allows users to find, rate, review, and book all types of outdoor experiences and activities.

“The app is for everyone, we are always evolving and adding new features and we love hearing from the public and really understanding exactly what it is that you want to see from the thing that we created,” said Wade Leonard, a co-founder for Global Outdoors. “So we encourage people to give us their feedback and we really encourage people to pick this thing up and do something outside.”

Co-founder Mark Alexander Sr. said he was inspired by traveling over the years.

“I’ve been able to find a bunch of neat things to do all over the world, but as you travel, it gets harder and harder use the internet and you are searching all over for different locations and make sure you are trying to get a good experience once you go somewhere and spend a lot of money,” said Alexander.” So I decided that it would be a good thing to try and put all of those things together that are rated and reviewed and then you could decide where you wanted to go with the best experience provider.”

Mark Alexander Jr., the Chief Operating Officer said the app functions in two ways.

“You’ve got people like you and me that are looking for something to do, and then you’ve got people that offering something to do,” said Alexander. “And we’ve created something that is easy for both groups of people. A business owner can go no there and enter all of their information and have a global outdoors page and solicit their business however they would a typical website. But we also allow for people to respond to their reviewers and connect all of their social media if they wanted to set up booking for us.”

They’ve got over 12,000 experiences on the website right now, and they are expanding all over the world.

“Our goal is to be the premier website and app of everything outdoors,” said Alexander. “We want to be a trusted source for people to find an experience outdoors.”

The Global Outdoors app is free of charge and is available on the app store and google play.