Gloomy end to the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday will be a dreary end to the weekend, and rain chances will remain through Monday as Francine’s remnants refuse to let us go. As we work into the middle of next week we will dry out and warm up.

TONIGHT: Tonight we will continue to see rounds of scattered showers and a few downpours work through the area. Winds will be fairly light from the south and overall it should be a mild night with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect lots of cloud cover.

TOMORROW: Sunday will be a bad day to spend outside, but a perfect one to sit on the couch and watch too much football. We will see widespread showers and possibly a couple storms as we work into the afternoon, with overcast skies. A few storms could cause some flash flooding concerns because of the slow storm motion and already saturated soils. The WPC has therefore placed us in a slight risk of excessive rain for tomorrow. Not only will it be dark & rainy, it will be windy too. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 MPH with gusts of 20+ MPH. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will continue to see rain move through the area, but it should start to clear out later in the day, as highs reach the low 80s. Tuesday we will start the warming trend, and we will dry out as well. We will reach the mid to upper 80s Wednesday as high pressure builds in. The rest of the week looks warm, sunny, and dry.