Gloomy Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to stay above average through the week. Rain chances return on Thursday, with storms expected on Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will remain overhead tonight, with temperatures slowly dropping into the lower-50’s. Heavy fog is expected to build in overnight – the southern half of our viewing area is under a Dense Fog Advisory for early Wednesday Morning.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy cloud cover is expected tomorrow morning, but we’ll see some breaks in the clouds tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the lower-70’s.

END OF WORK WEEK: Rain will return to our area on Thursday evening, with the best chance for rain coming on Friday. By Friday afternoon, we’ll likely see rain and storms across NE MS. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe weather on Friday. As of now, the primary risk looks to be damaging winds. Stay with WCBI Weather for updates.