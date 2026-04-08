GM recalls more than 270,000 cars in U.S. over rearview camera risk

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, General Motors is recalling more than 270,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a problem with their rearview cameras.

The cameras on certain 2023-2025 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles may display blank or distorted images, posing a risk to drivers, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“A rearview image that does not display correctly reduces the driver’s view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash,” the safety alert notes.

Only about 6% of the vehicles under recall have faulty cameras, according to the recall report. GM’s camera supplier, Sharp Electronics, identified an issue with the bonding process used to build the camera housing that could weaken the adhesive material on some assemblies.

GM also found that the mounting configuration of the Sharp camera on the Chevrolet Malibu could expose it to moisture that may penetrate the housing. The automaker indicated it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the defect.

GM will mail letters to owners of potentially affected vehicles on May 18, according to NHTSA. Owners can bring their cars to GM dealerships, which will replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

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