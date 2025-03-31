Goat Teez Apparel hosts pop-up at MSU Idea Shop

The clothing brand was started by then high-school freshman Devin Duncan in 2018 to inspire and uplift those who wear it.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local clothing brand held its third pop-up at the MSU Idea Shop.

Goat Teez Apparel, or GTAPL, was started in 2018 by Devin Duncan when he was just a freshman in high school.

Its styles are vibrant and eye-catching, showcasing the artist’s values in creative ways.

Duncan said he hopes people see that GTAPL is more than just a clothing brand; it’s meant to inspire greatness.

“I pretty much base it off of like whatever I’m going through in life at that time,” Duncan said. “So like, if I feel like I’m going through some mental health challenges and kind of put whatever helped me get through that within my clothing. And then I go along with just Christ. I feel like it’s more so my purpose. And it’s just something that I feel like God has placed on me because it kind of comes easy to me. But it’s also something that I learn a lot from. So I think I’ll take it as more of like a challenge that was handed to me. We’re basically just getting started. We’re six years in, but there’s still a long way to go. And there’s a lot of hard work to do, but I’m just extremely grateful for everything and all the opportunities that are coming our way so far.”

