‘In God We Trust’ motto could be coming to Alabama schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Some public schools in Alabama are considering putting up “In God We Trust” displays.

State lawmakers in February approved legislation allowing such displays on public property.

- Advertisement -

Al.com reports the motto could soon become more common in Alabama schools. Legal challenges are expected to follow.

The news site reports Blount County’s school board is set to become one of the first systems to take action. Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green says a policy on the issue could be drafted within the next month.

Observers view Blount County as a testing ground for the upcoming legal battles with organizations that advocate for the separation of church and state.

The Alabama legislation isn’t a mandate, and is a lighter version of what was approved by Tennessee lawmakers this spring that requires the motto’s prominent display inside all public schools.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)