God’s House of Hope expands services to Montgomery County

God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. The center wanted to expand its services to treat people seeking help from addiction.

God’s House of Hope will serve as a six to eight month program to help people who are suffering from drug and alcohol abuse.

After hauling out old furniture and a lot of renovations, board members were ready to invite people in.

“It feels good, it feels rewarding, and it feels like we can finally move forward,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director Amy Coyle.

Back in September, this group bought the old Kilmichael Elementary School to turn it into a treatment center.

Coyle said it’s been a long road to get here.

“It’s nothing but God and He gets all the glory but just, to be honest, we’re tired and we’re worn out,” said Coyle.

Co-Founder Jennifer Sprayberry said the goal was to create a home for 50 men and women.

“We just had to keep our eyes upon the task that was in front of us because it was so overwhelming. So we did one project to get to the next project,” said Sprayberry.

But they needed an extra set of helping hands, so the board asked community members to volunteer with decorations.

Some rooms were dedicated to families who lost someone from addiction.

“From that day forward a room was taken, another room was taken and before you know it every room in the whole facility was taken whether it’s in memory of, in honor of, or if it’s just a church doing a room. They re-did all the paint, put new ceiling fans up. Some put carpet in, some didn’t. Every room has it’s own story,” said Coyle.

“You couldn’t look at it as a whole picture until the end because it was a lot to do. A-lot of hard work,” said Sprayberry.

Overall, God’s House of Hope wants to impact people’s lives on their road to recovery.

“I’ve seen so many lives change in the Nettleton location, it’s a miracle what God can do, it can’t be done without a God. Pray for the people that are coming in and what they’re going through because everyone is addicted to something but everyone’s addictions are different. We just need to keep in mind these people and what they’re struggling with and their faith in God,” said board president Jennifer Parker.

God’s House of Hope will begin accepting residents on Monday.