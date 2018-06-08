Golden State Warriors defeat Cleveland Cavaliers to win third NBA championship in 4 years

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing elimination Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep LeBron James and the Cavs on their home court.

The Cavs suffered a brutal Game 1 loss after it seemed like they would sneak away with a victory. The game featured a historic performance from James who recorded 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. But a blunder from J.R. Smith helped force the game into overtime. The Warriors dominated the extra session, winning 124-114.

- Advertisement -

In Game 2, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a blowout victory, draining an NBA Finals record of nine 3-pointers while scoring 33 points. Ray Allen had set the record back in 2000 for the Boston Celtics.

But in Game 3, Curry had an ugly shooting performance going 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Still, Kevin Durant overwhelmed the Cavs, scoring 43 points. The Warriors won 110-102.

How to watch NBA Finals 2018

What: 2018 NBA Finals, Game 4

2018 NBA Finals, Game 4 Date: Friday, June 8

Friday, June 8 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Online Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN mobile app

NBA Finals 2018 schedule

2018 NBA Finals odds

The Warriors are a massive -750 favorite to win the series. This means you would need to bet $7.50 to win $1. The Warriors are also a 4.5-point favorite to complete the sweep against the Cavs on Friday night.