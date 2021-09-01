Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins resigned from his position on the EMCC board

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is looking for its next representative on the East Mississippi Community College Board.

Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins resigned from his position on the board.

He was appointed by the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors in January 2020.

Higgins has consistently complained that EMCC uses more resources for its athletic programs over workforce development programs, such as the Communiversity.

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks released a statement thanking Higgins for his service during a challenging and difficult time in higher education during the pandemic.

Alsobrooks says EMCC also looks forward to partnering with Higgins and the LINK on economic development projects.