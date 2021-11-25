Golden Triangle leaders discuss how to handle government funds

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Golden Triangle area elected leaders gathered for a strategy session. The Columbus city council and Lowndes County supervisors met state legislators this morning to discuss federal money. In particular, the group talked about the American Rescue Plan Act funds and infrastructure coming from Congress. The city and county will each get federal dollars but the state will also hand down some money. Elected leaders talked about whether the city and county should put together a wish list of requests or send it down as a package deal to Jackson.

“There are so many opportunities for these monies, but there is a lot of details that we need to work out to make sure we are going to leverage it to the best we can be because this is money that can be transformative for our community,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The legislative session in Jackson begins in January.