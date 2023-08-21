Golden Triangle man indicted on child sex crime charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden Triangle man was indicted on child sex crimes.

Ceforrest Hendrix was charged with child exploitation and human trafficking.

He was arrested in March 2023 as part of a sting operation by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutors said he believed he was on his way to meet a child for sex.

Nine others were also arrested. No trial date has been set.

