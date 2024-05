Jury selection begins in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began in a Columbus murder trial.

Israel Buckhalter was accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Desi Shepherd.

Buckhalter was indicted on a second-degree murder charge and for shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened on Springdale Drive back in July 2020.

Shepherd was shot inside a family member’s home.

The trial is expected to take most of the week.

