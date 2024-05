Starkville man charged with child sex crime

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man was accused of a child sex crime.

Recardo Brewster was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

Deputies were first notified about the alleged incident early Thursday morning.

Investigators said this type of charge usually involves communicating using an electronic device.

However, no details were released about the ongoing case.

Brewster was awaiting bond to be set this afternoon.

