Robbery at Littlewoods Mall in Columbus shocks store owners

Owners say there was a total of four stores broken into.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses received calls that their store was robbed overnight.

An unexpected robbery was reported early Saturday morning on May 11 at the Littlewoods Mall in Columbus.

The owners of Garrett and Company clothing store say there was up to a thousand dollars stolen from them.

The employees decided to paint their door with a bible verse in response to the robbery.

“We decided to paint the door just cause we realized that there’s enough hate going around,” said store owner Emma Newman. “This is happening once, two times a week to people, small business owners just like us and you know it needs to come to an end. We are tired of seeing people who work so hard to build what they have, and it gets taken away and stuff gets stolen like it’s nothing.”

The Garrett & Company store plans to open back up Tuesday, May 14.

