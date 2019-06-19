Golden Triangle Regional Airport Answering Demand with More Flights

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)-You can get there from here.

This month the Golden Triangle Regional Airport added a fourth flight to Atlanta.

Before the new flight, planes to Atlanta were full and even over-booked.

With Delta’s new round-trip flight, there’s more room and more options to come and go.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport saw a record number of passengers in 2018.

And due to a high demand, Delta Airlines is providing a fourth flight from GTR to Atlanta.

Since June 10th, all four flights have been running 85% full.

Passengers like Arianne Hainsey say this means more options to fly throughout the day.

” It benefits me a lot. It allowed me to fly out to D.C. very easily as soon as the fourth flight was added,” said Hainsey.

” The more flights that you have makes it more flexible for you to be on schedule,” said passenger Jose Quintero.

GTR Airport Executive Director Mike Hainsey says travelers now have more connections to reach their destination quicker.

“They can leave the East Coast say at 9 in the morning and be here at 1 the afternoon versus waiting till 4 or 5 in the afternoon. You don’t have to wait three hours for your connection you can do it at an hour and a half,” said Hainsey.

Hainsey says the goal for GTR Airport is to see flight occupancy grow by another 5% over the next couple of months.

“We expect by October for it to be up by 90%,” said Hainsey.

Hainsey is hopeful that this growth will benefit the airport and the surrounding cities in the coming years.

” It’s important thing is that we give our industries and business the opportunity both to send their people out all over the world but to bring people in from all over the world because their customers,” said Hainsey.

Hainsey says construction is still on-going for a new terminal that will seat 200 passengers.

He says it should be open by the end of July.