Golden Triangle Regional Airport offers TSA Precheck Enrollment

Columbus, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tired of taking off your shoes and digging out your laptop every time you fly? There is a solution for the weary traveler!

Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus will be hosting their fourth TSA Precheck enrollment event April 25 – 29. It is open to anyone, but appointments are highly recommended and have priority over walk-ins.

Enrollment in the program means a traveler will be allowed to pass through expedited security check-in at more than 180 different airports across the U.S. That translates to not having to remove your shoes, laptops, your 3-1-1 liquids bags, belts and jackets.

Enrollment is for five years, making the $85 fee the equivalent of paying less than $20 per year.

“We are pleased to offer this service to travelers in our area,” says Golden Triangle Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Hainsey. “The nearest enrollment centers are Birmingham and Greenville, making it difficult for those in Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama to participate. We are always looking for ways to better serve our community.”

The 10-minute application process must be done in person at GTR Airport. Individuals will be fingerprinted and have background checks run. Pending a clear background check, an applicant will receive notice from TSA within 30 days that he or she is enrolled in the TSA Precheck program and has been assigned a Known Traveler Number. Your Known Traveler Number should be provided to any travel company booking a flight for you, or it can be saved into your profile on each airline’s website. When you book directly with an airline, it will populate your reservation. The number will be embedded in the barcode on your boarding pass presented at security check-in.

To pre-enroll in the program and to make an appointment at the same time, log on to www.gtra.com and click on the precheck banner. Although walk-ins are allowed, it’s recommended you have an appointment scheduled to be seen.