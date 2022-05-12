Golden Triangle Regional Airport receives $1 million for improvements

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Congressional delegation announces $15 million in grants for 29 airports in the state.

The money comes from a Federal Aviation Administration program.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport will receive $1 million to improve the contract tower, terminal building, and install lighting and fencing.

The Columbus-Lowndes County airport will also get money to fix the taxiway.

Airports in Monroe, Tishomingo, Winston, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Clay, and Montgomery Counties will all get money for various improvements.

Total, 11 airports were approved for the grant.