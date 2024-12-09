Golden Triangle Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visited Columbus as part of the Golden Triangle Theatre’s presentation of “A Christmas Carol.”

Cast and crew performed several shows at Mississippi University for Women’s Cromwell Theatre, as part of a donated space for the production of the classic play by Charles Dickens.

Director, Isabella Powell, said they are thankful for their sponsors and donors and the work that everyone put in to bring this Christmas classic to life.

