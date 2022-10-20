Golden Triangle Waste Services release statement on trash issue

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash continues to pile up in Columbus and Lowndes County.

In September, we reported about the shortages of staff and trucks at Golden Triangle Waste Services.

Today the waste service released a statement on Facebook.

The statement describes how waste service employees have been working seven days a week to try to get to people’s garbage.

It also states that they had applied for 10 new trucks in October of 2021 and had anticipated them to be here by April or May of 2022; however, the supply chain has delayed parts.

The Waste service continues to ask for patience from all of its customers and says if you have any questions to call their office at (662)327-6660.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter