Goldton at Adelaide fed the everyday heroes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of first responders sat and ate breakfast with senior citizens bright and early Friday morning.

“We really appreciate everything that they do in taking care of our city and our county,” said Elizabeth Norman, Sales and Marketing Director for the Goldton at Adelaide.

This was all part of a First Responders Breakfast event being held by the Goldton at Adelaide Senior living facility.

“Being a retirement community and needing help,” said Norman. “We have to call the fire department, Sheriff’s Office, call the Police Department when people here get sick, and this is our way of giving back to them.”

“I enjoyed it tremendously,” said Sheriff Shank Phelps, Oktibbeha County Sheriff. “Every time we get to come, we come and just sit down and talk with the leaders of the community, and it is a blessing.”

With Senior citizens having a chance to eat, drink, and socialize with law enforcement, Goldton’s Sales and Marketing Director, Elizabeth Norman, and Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps said, this is a great way to build a relationship between the community and first responders.

“When they show up in a time of need, they trust them. It builds trust,” said Norman. “If something happens, they know that they can count on them.”

“They want us to come visit, and that is what we want to do,” said Phelps. “We want to let the public know that we are here for the public safety of Oktibbeha County. ”

15 first responders attended the breakfast, and Elizabeth Norman with the Goldton said they plan to make this a monthly event.

