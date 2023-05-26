Golf tournament supports retirement community

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The weather was perfect for a round of golf to help a good cause.

Trinity Place Retirement Community hosted its inaugural golf tournament at Elm Lake Golf Course.

In addition to competing in the tournament, teams could enter to win door prizes and participate in fun activities at various holes along the course.

22 teams participated.

All proceeds from the tournament will help Trinity Place purchase a new bus to take residents to appointments and shopping.