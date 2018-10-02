“Good and Mad”: The power of women’s anger

Allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein spurred protests and triggered many women to speak out publicly, often for the first time. That has changed the political and cultural landscape, prompting a backlash from some people who think it’s gone too far. Those forces came to a head with last week’s testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Author Rebecca Traister joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the anger in the Senate hearing, and her new book, “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger.”