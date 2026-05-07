Good & Gather snack, other nut mixes recalled due to salmonella risk

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that an Illinois food manufacturer is recalling several snack products due to concerns that they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a recall notice with the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects nut mixes and a corn mix manufactured by John B. Sanfilippo and Son and sold under the brand names Southern Style Nuts, Fisher, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather.

The Good & Gather product, a Mexican street corn-inspired trail mix, was sold at Target, while the others were sold at various retail stores, online and by QVC, according to the FDA notice.

The snack mixes contain dry milk powder previously recalled by another food company, California Dairies. The FDA said the seasoning tested negative for salmonella before it was used for the products and that John B. Sanfilippo and Son initiated the recall as a “precautionary measure.”

“Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement,” the FDA said in the recall notice.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that can spread through contaminated water or food. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

See the article for a list of affected products.

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