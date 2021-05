According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Mississippi State big man Abdul Ado is heading to Cincinnati. MSU head coach Ben Howland said on April 23rd that he wasn’t expecting Ado to be back with the program and he was likely pursuing a professional career. It seems his pro journey will get started a little later than anticipated.

Ado averaged 5.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season. He played at least 31 games per season for MSU dating back to 2017-18.