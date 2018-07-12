Goodman Takes Over Houston Baseball

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Houston Hilltoppers introduced Clarkdale-native and former Lake head baseball coach Brian Goodman as its newest head coach.

Goodman spent last season as an assistant at Biloxi High School, and brings seventeen years of experience as a head coach.

14 of the 17 seasons Goodman has been skipper, those teams reached the postseason.

“I like to be involved in a winning program,” Goodman said, “been successful in everywhere we’ve been or I’ve been.

“You want to be in a place where you know you got a chance to compete year in and year out, and that’s the case here. You got a chance to be really good.”