Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion

By
CBS News
-
0

Democrats push candidates to fully commit to 2020 nominee

The push is part of a strategy designed to prevent the mistakes that cost Democrats the 2016 presidential election

22M ago

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Holds Town Hall In Norfolk, VA

Warren says she can fund Medicare for All without raising middle class taxes

Warren said the plan would fund Medicare for All without raising taxes on the middle class “by one penny”

updated 35M ago

harris-iowa.jpg

Impeachment not the focus at key campaign event in Iowa

The Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines was were then-Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign jolted to life in 2007

2H ago

img-6454.jpg

South Carolina governor: “no constitutional right” to abortion

On “The Takeout” this week, Governor Henry McMaster talked with host Major Garrett about his opposition to abortion rights

3H ago

US-POLITICS-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS

In South Carolina, Yang maximizes digital reach to mobilize ground game

Most volunteers are active online — on Facebook, Slack and other apps. “It’s what folks are comfortable with, what they use in their everyday life,” says campaign digital director Eric Ming

4H ago

