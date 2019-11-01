Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Democrats push candidates to fully commit to 2020 nominee
The push is part of a strategy designed to prevent the mistakes that cost Democrats the 2016 presidential election
22M ago
Warren says she can fund Medicare for All without raising middle class taxes
Warren said the plan would fund Medicare for All without raising taxes on the middle class “by one penny”
updated 35M ago
Impeachment not the focus at key campaign event in Iowa
The Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines was were then-Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign jolted to life in 2007
2H ago
South Carolina governor: “no constitutional right” to abortion
On “The Takeout” this week, Governor Henry McMaster talked with host Major Garrett about his opposition to abortion rights
3H ago
In South Carolina, Yang maximizes digital reach to mobilize ground game
Most volunteers are active online — on Facebook, Slack and other apps. “It’s what folks are comfortable with, what they use in their everyday life,” says campaign digital director Eric Ming
4H ago