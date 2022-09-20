GOP Attorney Generals oppose credit card companies tracking gun sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s attorney general is joining a league of other A-G’s in opposition to a recent decision by credit card companies to track gun and ammunition sales.

In early September, the Internation Standards Organization approved a New merchant Copy Code to track guns and ammunition sales.

Advocates say the code is for safety reasons and will help institutions detect suspicious sales of gun trafficking and mass shootings.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 23 other A-G’s sent a letter to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa saying in part quote, “Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike.” unquote.

