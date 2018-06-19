Gov. Bryant establishes school safety task force

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- Governor Phil Bryant signs an executive order Tuesday establishing a school safety task force.

The task force will study shooting threats, prevention and response.

On top of that, the governor will get a written report on current safety procedures, identifying potential threats, evaluating current school response and recommend improvements.

Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher will lead the task force.

The State Office of Homeland Security has been leading school shooting response training for Mississippi schools.

The most common one titled CRASE, teaches fight or flight during an active shooter situation.