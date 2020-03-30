Gov. Kay Ivey encourages residents to stay at home and avoid gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

Alabama has 831 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.

Governor Kay Ivey has not issued a “stay at home” order in the state, but urged residents to do just that, and avoid gatherings.

“But now staying at home doesn’t mean inviting all your friends over. It means avoid interacting with others as much as possible. Everyone at every age is vulnerable and we need all our people of all ages to start thinking about others- many that you love and care for. Even if you aren’t thinking about yourself. So now and for the foreseeable future, please please consider staying safe at home,” said Ivey.

Jefferson County has the highest number of cases in Alabama with 246.

Shelby and Madison Counties both have 79. Tuscaloosa County has 23.