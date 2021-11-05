Gov. Reeves and AG Lynn Fitch going after the Biden administration with a new lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch are going after the Biden administration with a new lawsuit.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements released Thursday called for companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be tested weekly.

The court filing seeks to declare the federal contractor vaccine mandate as unlawful.

Fitch joined attorneys general in Louisiana and Indiana on Thursday to officially file the civil suit, which names Biden as a defendant along with several federal agencies and their department heads.

Alabama has also joined that lawsuit, and Governor Kay Ivey has also signed 2 bills into law that would protect workers who claim religious, moral or health reasons from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The workers must return a standardized state form to claim the exemption.