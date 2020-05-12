Gov. Reeves issues additional social distancing guidelines for seven counties

Gov. Tate Reeves has implemented extra social distancing measures for seven counties identified as hotspots within the state.

Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton, and Lauderdale County will have additional restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The seven counties have been identified as localized regions at a higher risk for transmission.

- Advertisement -

In Executive Order No. 1483, the Governor lays out targeted guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the seven counties, including:

For all businesses:

All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least 6 feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.

Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.

For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers at all times.

Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

For people out in public:

Everyone must wear face coverings when attending outdoor public events, such as live auctions or flea markets.

People must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1483 here.