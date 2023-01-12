Governor Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi joined a growing number of states where Tik Tok is banned on government-issued devices and the state’s network.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the directive this afternoon.

The letter was sent to state departments and agency heads.

He said this is to safeguard sensitive information and protect critical infrastructure from the Chinese-based app.

State employees must remove, delete, and uninstall the app or software applications developed by ByteDance, which owns Tik Tok, by January 31.

The only exception to the directive is for law enforcement or public safety purposes.

