JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — New capacity restrictions were placed on indoor athletic events in the most recent Executive Order issued by Governor Tate Reeves.

In K-12 schools, the new order will allow no more than four spectators per student or 250 ticketed spectators, whichever is less capacity.

In other indoor arenas such as college athletics capacity will be restricted to either 10-percent or 1,000 fans, whichever is less capacity.