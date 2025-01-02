Governor calls for special election for State Senate in Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Some Alabama voters are heading to the polls early in the New Year.

Governor Kay Ivey has called a special election for Alabama State Senate District Five.

District 5 covers parts of Fayette and Lamar Counties.

The seat is held by Senate President Pro-Tem Greg Reed, who recently was appointed Governor Ivey’s Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation.

The deadline for qualifying for major party candidates is Tuesday, January 7.

Independents and minor party candidates have until March 11th.

Primary Elections will be on Tuesday, March 11, with run-off, if necessary, on Tuesday, April 8.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, June 24.

The winner will serve out the rest of Reed’s term.

