Governor Ivey Promotes Small Business Saturday through Proclamation

MONTGOMERY (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday reiterated her staunch support for Alabama’s small businesses by signing a proclamation declaring November 26, 2022, as Small Business Saturday in the state of Alabama.

By designating the Saturday following Thanksgiving Day as Small Business Saturday, Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the impact small businesses have on communities across the state.

“Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama, but they play an integral role in building and maintaining a strong economy. Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities for new innovation, but ultimately, it is positively felt by all,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage all Alabamians to support small businesses and spend locally this Saturday. Simply put, when you support an Alabama small business, you support our state.”

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) applauded Governor Ivey’s proclamation.

“Small Business Saturday is a great way for the community to support local and family-owned businesses,” said Rosemary Elebash, NFIB Alabama State Director. “Small business owners are coming out of the pandemic facing serious economic headwinds such as inflation, worker shortages, and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Now more than ever, small businesses need support not only on Small Business Saturday but every day. Small businesses are the backbone of Alabama’s economy, and we encourage everyone to shop small this holiday season.”

According to research conducted by NFIB and American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a family-owned small business stays in the community. Additionally, every dollar spent at a local small business creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employers and their employees shop at other local businesses.

NFIB is the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. To learn more about NFIB in Alabama, please visit www.NFIB.com/AL.

