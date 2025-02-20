Governor Ivey reminds Alabama citizens of upcoming weather tax

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is reminding Alabamians about the upcoming Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

It will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, February 21, and end at midnight on Sunday, February 23.

State sales and use taxes will be waived on items designed to help residents prepare for severe weather situations.

These items include batteries, weather radios, tarps, and other critical supplies priced at $60 or less.

Portable generators priced at $1,000 or less will also be exempt from state sales tax.

You can check with local governments to see if they are participating in the sales tax holiday, as local taxes may still apply.

For a complete list of tax-exempt items visit revenue.alabama.gov.

