Governor Ivey signs act prohibiting phone use for school students

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A new law will officially ban cellphones in Alabama public schools.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the FOCUS Act on Wednesday, May 14.

The law will prohibit students’ use of smartphones and other wireless devices.

The FOUCS Act will also require local boards of education to adopt internet safety policies governing student access to the internet on school-owned devices.

Under this law, the Alabama State Department of Education is required to offer safe social media training for students before the 8th grade.

