ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama state employees will have an extra holiday this Summer.

Governor Kay Ivey has authorized Juneteenth Day as a state holiday this year.

Federal legislation passed last year declared June 19th as the Juneteenth Holiday to recognize the end of slavery.

State offices in Alabama will be closed on Monday June 20th in honor of the holiday, which falls on a Sunday this year.

Alabama law recognizes all other national holidays.

It will be up to the Alabama legislature to decide if Juneteenth becomes a permanent holiday in the state.