Governor proposes $1.3B in infrastructure projects across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – North Mississippi will see hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements if state lawmakers approve the recommendations.

Governor Tate Reeves has proposed more than $1.3 billion in infrastructure projects across the state.

The money comes from transportation capacity project funding and would be used for construction-ready projects, once the funding is approved.

Included in the proposals are projects throughout North Mississippi totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Reeves said the investments are vital to future economic development.

“To continue improving the lives of Mississippians, to better position our state for even more economic growth, more job creation, we need to continue investing in our state’s infrastructure and tape steps to help companies bring products to market faster by increasing the number of project ready sites across Mississippi,” said Reeves.

That plan also includes $57 million in grants to develop project-ready sites across the state.

