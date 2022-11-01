Governor Reeves announces license plate redesign contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It worked with a design for a new flag.

Now, the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting submissions for the state’s next official car tag.

Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement this week.

You can submit your ideas as early as today.

You must be a resident of Mississippi to compete. And the designs have to be readable, with a light-colored background and dark lettering. There is a maximum of three colors.

All designs must be turned in by the end of the business day on November 30.

You can email your design to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.

And for all the requirements, you can go to the Department of Revenue’s website for more information.

