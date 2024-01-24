Governor Reeves calls for Special Session to finalize $10B project

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this month, Governor Tate Reeves was calling for a Special Session of the Mississippi Legislature.

The subject would be to finalize what Reeves was calling the largest economic development project in state history.

The project would include a $10 billion corporate capital investment and create 1,000 high-tech jobs.

The project involved what was being described as two hyperscale data center complexes.

They will be located on two industrial park sites near Jackson, one in Canton, and the other in Madison County.

That special session will begin January 25 at 9:30 a.m.

