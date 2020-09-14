Governor Reeves extends mask mandate but relaxes other restrictions

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves extends the state’s mask mandate but relaxes other restrictions.

The mask order has been extended through the end of the month.

However, he did loosen some mandates on some business operations.

Reeves says restaurants can now seat up to 75 percent capacity.

Eateries can also seat a party up to ten people.

Retailers and gyms can now operate at 70 percent capacity.

Mark Welch, the owner of 1883 Smokehouse in Starkville, says he is excited for the change and welcomes it with open arms but that dealing with so many changes has been a roller coaster.

“No mask, yes mask, no, you got to walk to your table with mask. You know, it’s just been a struggle,” said Welch. “The customers don’t know what to expect and we still have a lot of the elderly that aren’t coming around because they’re scared and they have a right to be. So, it’ll be back, it’s going to take another six months.”

While Welch says that the increased capacity is a blessing…he still says Smokehouse and businesses like it will be significantly hurt by the lack of tailgating when Mississippi State kicks off the 2020 football season.