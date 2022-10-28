Governor Reeves extends State of Emergency for Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves extended the State of Emergency for Jackson’s water system because of demands from city leadership.

The order will continue through November 22.

Reeves said the state has invested nearly $13 million to help the water system, distribute water, and restore clean running water since August 30.

He said the city of Jackson has stated it plans to have a private contract in place by November 17 and by statute the emergency order must end.

Reeves said the city has demanded local control over the contractor chosen.

The governor and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have battled back and forth over the next steps.

Lumumba wanted the city to have a say in who is hired to do the job because Jackson residents would foot the bill.

