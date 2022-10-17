Governor Reeves has disputes with Jackson’s mayor over water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems Governor Tate Reeves will have an uphill battle when it comes to finding a fix for Jackson’s water system.

The first hill will be Capitol Hill. U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, whose district makes up most of Jackson, and Carolyn Maloney of New York are leading a request for information.

They want to know how the state is spending federal money to enhance local water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the riled relationship between Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is taking another turn.

The governor is threatening to cut state assistance if the city fails to cooperate in hiring a third-party firm to run its water treatment facilities.

Reeves says he was informed that Lumumba is not working with state and federal experts to find an operator for the treatment plants and well facilities.

He called it a “huge mistake” and a “radical gambit.”

